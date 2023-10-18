Kentucky Shakespeare Extends “The Woman In Black” Run Due To Demand

From left: Zachary Burrell and Jon Huffman in Kentucky Shakespeare's "The Woman in Black."

Kentucky Shakespeare announced this morning that its production of “The Woman in Black” will extend its run by seven performances after all of its upcoming performances recently sold out.

“The Woman in Black,” a ghost story about a lawyer who believes he has been cursed, is Kentucky Shakespeare’s most recent Halloween production, part of an annual tradition that dates back to 2016.

The new showtimes include:

Monday, Oct. 30 — 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 — 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2 — 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 — 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 — 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5 — 2 p.m.



All performances take place at Kentucky Shaspeare’s headquarters (616 Myrtle St.) Tickets are $27.

In a review, guest critic Keith Waits of Arts-Louisville said that the show is “adroit and confident” with an “expertly crafted” text and is “the surest bet in Louisville for Halloween-season theatre (if you can get tickets).”

Check out photos of the show in this gallery, or watch a trailer for the show below.