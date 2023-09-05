Holiday World Announces Halloween In The Sky, Featuring 400 Drones

Every Saturday night from Sept. 23 to Oct. 28, Holiday World will light up the sky with a 400-drone show.

Halloween in the Sky runs during the theme park’s Happy Halloween Weekends, which also includes rides, Halloween-themed shows and a 12-acre corn maze.

Halloween in the Sky will begin each Saturday night at 7:45 p.m., and it features drones working in unison to create figures like skeletons in the sky.

“It is something so incredible that you must see to believe. The newest generation of drones is truly stunning,” Director of Entertainment and fourth-generation Owner Lauren Crosby said.

For more information about Holiday World — which is located in Santa Claus, Indiana — visit holidayworld.com.

Check out this video of Halloween in the Sky:

