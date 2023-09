Here’s The Full Schedule For Louder Than Life 2023

The crowd at Louder than Life.

Loudmouths, get ready: the schedule for Louder Than Life 2023 is here.

The music festival will return to the Highlands Festival Grounds at the Expo Center from Thursday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 24.

General admission passes are currently on sale for $119.99-$139.99 (plus fees) for a single day or $319.99 (plus fees) for the weekend.

The schedule is below. Bands marked with a fleur-de-lis emoji (⚜️) are from Louisville; bands marked with an asterisk will have ASL interpretation. All times and performers are subject to change.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

12:25-12:50 p.m. — Tigercub (Space Zebra Stage)

12:30-1 p.m. — Starbenders (Revolver Stage)

12:55-1:20 p.m. — Pinkshift (Loudmouth Stage)

1:05-1:35 p.m. — Asava (Disruptor Stage)

1:25-1:55 p.m. — Call Me Karizma (Space Zebra Stage)

1:30-2 p.m. — From Ashes To Embers (Road Hounds Stage)

1:40-2:10 p.m. — Kyng (Revolver Stage)

2-2:30 p.m. — Mannequin Pussy (Loudmouth Stage)

2:15-2:45 p.m. — Guerrilla Warfare (Disruptor Stage) ⚜️

2:30-3 p.m. — NVRLESS (Road Hounds Stage)

2:35-3:10 p.m. — Nothing but Thieves (Space Zebra Stage)

2:50-3:20 p.m. — Kid Kapichi (Revolver Stage)

3:15-3:50 p.m. — White Reaper (Loudmouth Stage) ⚜️

3:25-3:55 p.m. — Starcrawler (Disruptor Stage)

3:30-4 p.m. — Over The Moon (Road Hounds Stage)

3:30-4 p.m. — Traverse the Abyss (Road Hounds Stage)

3:55-4:35 p.m. — Royal Blood (Space Zebra Stage)

4-4:30 p.m. — Beauty School Dropout (Revolver Stage)

4:30-5 p.m. — Nail Bite (Road Hounds Stage)

4:35-5:05 p.m. — Sueco (Disruptor Stage)

4:40-5:25 p.m. — Coheed and Cambria (Loudmouth Stage) *

5:10-5:45 p.m. — nothing, nowhere. (Revolver Stage)

5:30-6 p.m. — SeeYouSpaceCowboy (Road Hounds Stage)

5:30-6:20 p.m. — 311 (Space Zebra Stage) *

5:50-6:30 p.m. — L7 (Disruptor Stage)

6:25-7:25 p.m. — Rancid (Loudmouth Stage)

6:30-7:10 p.m. — Movements (Road Hounds Stage)

6:35-7:25 p.m. — Deafheaven (Revolver Stage)

7:30-8:20 p.m. — Code Orange (Disruptor Stage)

7:30-8:40 p.m. — Weezer (Space Zebra Stage) *

8:45-10:45 p.m. — Foo Fighters (Loudmouth Stage) *

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

12:25-12:50 p.m. — Flat Black (Loudmouth Stage)

12:40-1:10 p.m. — LUNA AURA (Revolver Stage)

12:55-1:25 p.m. — Austin Meade (Space Zebra Stage)

1:15-1:45 p.m. — Fox Lake (Disruptor Stage)

1:30-2 p.m. — Wargasm (Loudmouth Stage)

1:50-2:20 p.m. — Widow7 (Revolver Stage)

2:05-2:35 p.m. — Fame on Fire (Space Zebra Stage)

2:25-2:55 p.m. — Gnome (Disruptor Stage)

2:30-3 p.m. — Major Moment (Road Hounds Stage)

2:40-3:15 p.m. — Avatar (Loudmouth Stage)

3-3:30 p.m. — Hanabie. (Revolver Stage)

3:20-3:55 p.m. — Wage War (Space Zebra Stage) *

3:30-4 p.m. — Capra (Road Hounds Stage)

3:35-4:05 p.m. — SIM (Disruptor Stage)

4-4:40 p.m. — Bad Omens (Loudmouth Stage) *

4:10-4:40 p.m. — Tallah (Revolver Stage)

4:30-5 p.m. — Foxbat (Road Hounds Stage) ⚜️

4:45-5:15 p.m. — ten56. (Disruptor Stage)

4:45-5:30 p.m. — Corey Taylor (Space Zebra Stage) *

5:20-6 p.m. — Miss May I (Revolver Stage)

5:30-6 p.m. — Raven Gray (Road Hounds Stage)

5:35-6:30 p.m. — Megadeth (Loudmouth Stage)

6:05-6:50 p.m. — Kittie (Disruptor Stage)

6:30-7:10 p.m. — Enter Shikari (Road Hounds Stage)

6:35-7:35 p.m. — Limp Bizkit (Space Zebra Stage) *

6:55-7:40 p.m. — Fever 333 (Revolver Stage)

7:40-8:50 p.m. — Godsmack (Loudmouth Stage) *

7:45-8:30 p.m. — Dance Gavin Dance (Disruptor Stage)

8:55-10:45 p.m. — Tool (Space Zebra Stage) *

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

12:30-1 p.m. — Dissonation (Disruptor Stage)

12:30-1 p.m. — DEAD//WATER (Road Hounds Stage)

12:40-1:10 p.m. — Another Day Dawns (Space Zebra Stage)

1:05-1:35 p.m. — Devil’s Cut (Revolver Stage) ⚜️

1:15-1:45 p.m. — Strange Kids (Loudmouth Stage)

1:30-2 p.m. — CZYK (Road Hounds Stage)

1:40-2:10 p.m. — Reach NYC (Disruptor Stage)

1:50-2:20 p.m. — Suicide Silence (Space Zebra Stage)

2:15-2:45 p.m. — Dragged Under (Revolver Stage)

2:25-2:55 p.m. — Memphis May Fire (Loudmouth Stage) *

2:30-3 p.m. — Deadlands (Road Hounds Stage)

2:50-3:20 p.m. — Ithaca (Disruptor Stage)

3-3:40 p.m. — The Hu (Space Zebra Stage)

3:25-3:50 p.m. — Kim Dracula (Revolver Stage)

3:30-4 p.m. — Kissing Candice (Road Hounds Stage)

3:45-4:25 p.m. — Asking Alexandria (Loudmouth Stage) *

4-4:30 p.m. — Afterlife (Disruptor Stage)

4:30-5 p.m. — Silly Goose (Road Hounds Stage)

4:30-5 p.m. — Zero 9:36 (Revolver Stage)

4:30-5:10 p.m. — Babymetal (Space Zebra Stage)

5:05-5:35 p.m. — Gideon (Disruptor Stage)

5:15-5:55 p.m. — Parkway Drive (Loudmouth Stage)

5:30-6 p.m. — Feast for the Crows (Road Hounds Stage)

5:40-6:15 p.m. — Whitechapel (Revolver Stage)

6-6:50 p.m. — Pierce The Veil (Space Zebra Stage) *

6:20-7 p.m. — Dethklok (Disruptor Stage)

6:30-7 p.m. — Jesus Piece (Road Hounds Stage)

6:55-7:55 p.m. — Falling In Reverse (Loudmouth Stage) *

7:05-7:55 p.m. — Sleep Token (Revolver Stage)

8-8:50 p.m. — The Amity Affliction (Disruptor Stage)

8-9:10 p.m. — Pantera (Space Zebra Stage) *

9:15-10:45 p.m. — Avenged Sevenfold (Loudmouth Stage) *

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24