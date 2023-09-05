5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/29-10/1)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Kentucky Opera: Hansel and Gretel

Brown Theatre

$22.40-$128.80, financial assistance available | 8 p.m.

This colorful, puppet-filled production is kid-friendly and opera-newbie-friendly; the familiar fairytale will be sung in English, with English supertitles.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Paristown Art Fest

Brent Street and Christy’s Garden (outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall)

Free | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This brand-new art festival makes its debut this weekend; expect work from jewelry artists, designers, woodcarvers, photographers, painters, and more.

Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch

Le Moo

$43, bring $1 bills for tips | 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Chasity Marie, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Stevie Dicks, and Zsa Zsa Gabortion will put a spell on you at this spooky brunch.

Louisville Roller Derby Triple Header

Kentucky International Convention Center

$0-$18 | Times vary

For the first time since 2020, the fighters of Louisville Roller Derby (formerly Derby City Roller Girls) will get to show off their skills with other leagues on local turf.

NOMADNESS Fest

Locations vary

$0-$100 | Times vary

This weekend-long festival is all about travelers of color and will feature speakers, meetups, a barbecue, and more.