5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/22-9/24)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22-24

Louder Than Life

Highland Festival Grounds, Expo Center

$159.12+ | Times vary

You know it, you love it: this larger-than-life four-day rock/metal/punk festival has returned. Yesterday’s headliners were Foo Fighters, Weezer, and Rancid; the rest of the weekend’s include Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Falling In Reverse, Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, and Turnstile.

SATURDAY SEPT. 23

NuLu Fest

600-900 blocks of Market St.

Free | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

This popular neighborhood fair has live entertainment, lots of vendors, food, games, and more. (Check out our shots of last year’s NuLu Fest.)

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live!

KFC Yum! Center

$28+ | 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

I was originally gonna say something mildly snarky about going to this event to unleash your inner five-year-old, but honestly, fuck it, I’d love to see monster trucks doing stunts, too. Hell yeah.

Goat Yoga

Old Louisville Brewery

Free | 3 p.m.

Really, this one’s pretty self-explanatory: do yoga while accompanied by goats from Kentuckiana Backyard Farms. (Their yoga skills might not be up to par with yours, but they are cute!)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy

Actors Theatre (Bingham Theatre)

$30 | 2 p.m.

We recommended this last week, too, but we’re bringing it back — Actors Theatre’s reimagined “Dracula” ends this weekend. As the show description puts it, the production is “a full-throated battle cry against toxic masculinity. No damsels in distress, no romanticized villains—just a gleeful stake through the heart of the patriarchy.”