What to See: Gallery Roundup

Lane Levitch is showing at Revelry Boutique + Gallery in September as part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month.

a selection of current exhibitions.

“ROBERT MORGAN:

MYTHS AND STORIES”

Through December

Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.

“FRAGILE FIGURES:

BEINGS AND TIME”

Through December

A group exhibition of portraits.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“THIS MUST BE THE PLACE”

Sept. 23-Oct. 15

Group photography exhibition. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Aurora Gallery & Boutique

1264 S. Shelby St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays,

12-8 p.m.; Sundays, 12-7 p.m.

auroragallerylouisville.com

“7X7”

Sept. 8-Nov. 12

Group photography show. The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Bernheim Gallery, Main Branch,

Louisville Free Public Library

301 York St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

lfpl.org

“PARTICLES OF CHANGE”

Through Sept. 29

2D and 3D works by Keith J. Hampton. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2-5 p.m.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“FLUX”

Through Oct. 15

Solo show of weavings by Meagan Smith.

“I WILL SPEAK TO YOU IN STONE LANGUAGE”

Through Oct. 15

Fiber art by Paula Keppie.

Capacity Contemporary Exchange

641 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

capacitycontemporary.com

“THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD: THE STILL FAMILY &

CHARLES NALLE”

Aug. 31-Nov. 11

Paintings and drawings by Mark Priest.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“THIS IS MY LAND”

Sept. 8-Nov. 12

Photographs by James Behmke. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Chestnuts and Pearls

157 E. Main St., New Albany

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

chestnutsandpearls.com

“REGIONAL DISPATCH”

Through Sept. 23

Group show with works by John Haywood, Ryan Dunn, Chris Hood and Christopher Nolen.

“MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL”

Through Sept. 23

Paintings by Dean Christensen that comment on the influence of technology in our lives.

The Common Gallery

fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

1512 Portland Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

fifteen-twelve.com

“TRACES”

Through Oct. 7

Group photography exhibition. The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 8 from 5-8 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Cressman Center for Visual Arts, Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville

100 E. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

louisville.edu/cressman

“NATURE INSPIRED”

Through Sept. 9

Art by Lucy Azubuike and Cheryl Chapman.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“JOYFUL COLOR”

Through Sept. 9

Colorful abstract paintings by Terri Sierra.

“ANN KLEM GLASS”

Sept. 12-Oct. 14

Solo show of glass art by Ann Klem.

Gallery 104

Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

“ALL PHOTOGRAPHY IS FETISH”

Sept. 8-Oct. 8

Photography by Mary Yates. The opening

reception is Sunday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. with the artist talk at 7 p.m. Part of the

Louisville Photo Biennial.

garner LARGE

1013 Bardstown Road

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnerlarge.com

“INNER LANDSCAPES”

Sept. 8-Oct. 8

Photography by Stephen Dorsett. The opening reception is Sunday, Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. with the artist talk at 2 p.m. Part of the

Louisville Photo Biennial.

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnernarrative.com

“MICRO/COSMIC”

Sept. 1-Oct. 1

New artwork by Rich Merwarth focusing on repetitive patterns and radial symmetry.

Grady Goods

620 Baxter Ave.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays 12-5 p.m.

gradygoods.com

“THERE AND BACK AGAIN”

Sept. 8-Nov. 12

Photography by Daniel Andis. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery

1931 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.

artseed.art

“FABRIC OF MY AFFECTIONATE MEMORY”

Sept. 9-Oct. 21

Photography by Emma Safir. The opening

reception is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Houseguest Gallery

2721 Taylor Blvd.

Hours: Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and

by appointment

houseguestgallery.space

“GRAPHICNATURE”

Through Sept. 30

Solo exhibition of paintings by Robert Halliday.

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

kentuckyfineartgallery.com

“PAR AVION AND

DOCUMENTARY FICTIONS”

Sept. 30-Nov. 11

Photographs by Ted Wathen. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3-7 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Kleinhelter Gallery

701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

“OLD ROADS AND BROKEN RECORDS”

Through Oct. 29

Solo exhibition by Nick Doyle.

“THE BIRTH OF FLOWERS”

Through Oct. 29

Solo exhibition by Marisa Adesman.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“ILLUMINATING THE PAST”

Sept. 8-Nov. 2

Photography by Kevin Rose Schultz. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5-7 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Louisville Visual Art

1538 Lytle St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

louisvillevisualart.org

“HISTORICAL PHOTOGRAPHS OF JOSEPH PILATES”

Sept. 1-Nov. 15

Personal collection of Jodey Lowber featuring work of photojournalist I. C. Rapoport. Part

of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Lowber Pilates and Gallery

1734 Bonnycastle Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lowberpilates.com

“THE WORK IN THE EVENING”

Sept. 1-Oct. 7

New paintings by John Brooks. The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 1 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“WE DON’T WITHER”

Through Dec. 18

Works by seven Louisville-area

women/femme artists.

Muhammad Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m.

alicenter.org

“CELEBRITY”

Aug. 31-Sept. 29

Photographs by Lawrence Schiller. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

“BONE STORIES”

Sept. 1-24

Photographs by Keith Auerbach. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 2 from 5-9 p.m. with the artist talk on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1-2 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;

Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“AMERICAN MADE”

Through Sept. 4

Mixed media sculpture by Tommy Wortham

Rallis highlighting our consumerist society.

“TRANS FELICITY”

Sept. 8-Oct. 2

Photographs by Lane Levitch. The artist talk is on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

“TIFFANY CALVERT AND SCOTT MASSEY: A POST-SABBATICAL EXHIBITION”

Through Sept. 30

Exhibition by UofL professors Tiffany Calbert (painting) and Scott Massey (sculpture).

Schneider Hall Galleries, Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville

2301 S. Third St., 104 Schneider Hall

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

louisville.edu/art

“CHALLENGED LANDSCAPES: IN CITY, ON LAND, OVER WATER”

Sept. 8-Nov. 12

Group photography show. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6-8 p.m. Part of the

Louisville Photo Biennial.

S

outhwest Regional Gallery, Southwest Branch, Louisville Free Public Library

9725 Dixie Highway

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

lfpl.org

“LOUISVILLE’S BLACK AVANT-GARDE: ROBERT L. DOUGLAS”

Through Oct. 1

Show of work by the late artist, historian and community leader.

“KENTUCKY WOMEN: ALMA WALLACE LESCH”

Through Oct. 29

The next exhibition in the Speed’s continuing” Kentucky Women” series is on textile artist Alma Wallace Lesch.

“IN THE GARDEN”

Through Nov. 26

An installation centered around the portrait

of Breonna Taylor by Amy Sherald.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“FIFTY-ONE SHADES OF

GRAY … STILL LIFE IN THE

DUTCH MANNER”

Through Sept. 30

Solo exhibition of paintings by Cynthia Kelly Overall inspired by Dutch Golden Age still lifes.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art