What to See: Gallery Roundup

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is
a selection of current exhibitions.
“ROBERT MORGAN:
MYTHS AND STORIES”
Through December
Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.
“FRAGILE FIGURES:
BEINGS AND TIME”
Through December
A group exhibition of portraits.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“THIS MUST BE THE PLACE”
Sept. 23-Oct. 15
Group photography exhibition. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6-8 p.m.
Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Aurora Gallery & Boutique
1264 S. Shelby St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays,
12-8 p.m.; Sundays, 12-7 p.m.
auroragallerylouisville.com
“7X7”
Sept. 8-Nov. 12
Group photography show. The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Bernheim Gallery, Main Branch,
Louisville Free Public Library
301 York St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
lfpl.org
“PARTICLES OF CHANGE”
Through Sept. 29
2D and 3D works by Keith J. Hampton. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2-5 p.m.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“FLUX”
Through Oct. 15
Solo show of weavings by Meagan Smith.
“I WILL SPEAK TO YOU IN STONE LANGUAGE”
Through Oct. 15
Fiber art by Paula Keppie.
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
641 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
capacitycontemporary.com
“THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD: THE STILL FAMILY &
CHARLES NALLE”
Aug. 31-Nov. 11
Paintings and drawings by Mark Priest.
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
“THIS IS MY LAND”
Sept. 8-Nov. 12
Photographs by James Behmke. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Chestnuts and Pearls
157 E. Main St., New Albany
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
chestnutsandpearls.com
“REGIONAL DISPATCH”
Through Sept. 23
Group show with works by John Haywood, Ryan Dunn, Chris Hood and Christopher Nolen.
“MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL”
Through Sept. 23
Paintings by Dean Christensen that comment on the influence of technology in our lives.
The Common Gallery
fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound
1512 Portland Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
fifteen-twelve.com
“TRACES”
Through Oct. 7
Group photography exhibition. The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 8 from 5-8 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Cressman Center for Visual Arts, Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville
100 E. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
louisville.edu/cressman
“NATURE INSPIRED”
Through Sept. 9
Art by Lucy Azubuike and Cheryl Chapman.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“JOYFUL COLOR”
Through Sept. 9
Colorful abstract paintings by Terri Sierra.
“ANN KLEM GLASS”
Sept. 12-Oct. 14
Solo show of glass art by Ann Klem.
Gallery 104
Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
aaooc.org
“ALL PHOTOGRAPHY IS FETISH”
Sept. 8-Oct. 8
Photography by Mary Yates. The opening
reception is Sunday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. with the artist talk at 7 p.m. Part of the
Louisville Photo Biennial.
garner LARGE
1013 Bardstown Road
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
garnerlarge.com
“INNER LANDSCAPES”
Sept. 8-Oct. 8
Photography by Stephen Dorsett. The opening reception is Sunday, Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. with the artist talk at 2 p.m. Part of the
Louisville Photo Biennial.
garner narrative contemporary fine art
642 E. Market St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
garnernarrative.com
“MICRO/COSMIC”
Sept. 1-Oct. 1
New artwork by Rich Merwarth focusing on repetitive patterns and radial symmetry.
Grady Goods
620 Baxter Ave.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays 12-5 p.m.
gradygoods.com
“THERE AND BACK AGAIN”
Sept. 8-Nov. 12
Photography by Daniel Andis. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery
1931 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.
artseed.art
“FABRIC OF MY AFFECTIONATE MEMORY”
Sept. 9-Oct. 21
Photography by Emma Safir. The opening
reception is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Houseguest Gallery
2721 Taylor Blvd.
Hours: Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and
by appointment
houseguestgallery.space
“GRAPHICNATURE”
Through Sept. 30
Solo exhibition of paintings by Robert Halliday.
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
kentuckyfineartgallery.com
“PAR AVION AND
DOCUMENTARY FICTIONS”
Sept. 30-Nov. 11
Photographs by Ted Wathen. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3-7 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Kleinhelter Gallery
701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Search Facebook
“OLD ROADS AND BROKEN RECORDS”
Through Oct. 29
Solo exhibition by Nick Doyle.
“THE BIRTH OF FLOWERS”
Through Oct. 29
Solo exhibition by Marisa Adesman.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
“ILLUMINATING THE PAST”
Sept. 8-Nov. 2
Photography by Kevin Rose Schultz. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5-7 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Louisville Visual Art
1538 Lytle St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
louisvillevisualart.org
“HISTORICAL PHOTOGRAPHS OF JOSEPH PILATES”
Sept. 1-Nov. 15
Personal collection of Jodey Lowber featuring work of photojournalist I. C. Rapoport. Part
of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Lowber Pilates and Gallery
1734 Bonnycastle Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
lowberpilates.com
“THE WORK IN THE EVENING”
Sept. 1-Oct. 7
New paintings by John Brooks. The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 1 from 5:30-8 p.m.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“WE DON’T WITHER”
Through Dec. 18
Works by seven Louisville-area
women/femme artists.
Muhammad Ali Center
144 N. 6th St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m.
alicenter.org
“CELEBRITY”
Aug. 31-Sept. 29
Photographs by Lawrence Schiller. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Paul Paletti Gallery
713 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
paulpalettigallery.com
“BONE STORIES”
Sept. 1-24
Photographs by Keith Auerbach. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 2 from 5-9 p.m. with the artist talk on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1-2 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;
Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“AMERICAN MADE”
Through Sept. 4
Mixed media sculpture by Tommy Wortham
Rallis highlighting our consumerist society.
“TRANS FELICITY”
Sept. 8-Oct. 2
Photographs by Lane Levitch. The artist talk is on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
742 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
revelrygallery.com
“TIFFANY CALVERT AND SCOTT MASSEY: A POST-SABBATICAL EXHIBITION”
Through Sept. 30
Exhibition by UofL professors Tiffany Calbert (painting) and Scott Massey (sculpture).
Schneider Hall Galleries, Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville
2301 S. Third St., 104 Schneider Hall
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
louisville.edu/art
“CHALLENGED LANDSCAPES: IN CITY, ON LAND, OVER WATER”
Sept. 8-Nov. 12
Group photography show. The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6-8 p.m. Part of the
Louisville Photo Biennial.
S
outhwest Regional Gallery, Southwest Branch, Louisville Free Public Library
9725 Dixie Highway
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
lfpl.org
“LOUISVILLE’S BLACK AVANT-GARDE: ROBERT L. DOUGLAS”
Through Oct. 1
Show of work by the late artist, historian and community leader.
“KENTUCKY WOMEN: ALMA WALLACE LESCH”
Through Oct. 29
The next exhibition in the Speed’s continuing” Kentucky Women” series is on textile artist Alma Wallace Lesch.
“IN THE GARDEN”
Through Nov. 26
An installation centered around the portrait
of Breonna Taylor by Amy Sherald.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
“FIFTY-ONE SHADES OF
GRAY … STILL LIFE IN THE
DUTCH MANNER”
Through Sept. 30
Solo exhibition of paintings by Cynthia Kelly Overall inspired by Dutch Golden Age still lifes.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art