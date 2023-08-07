Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival Coming Aug. 26 at Fourth Street Live

Holy Macaroni, Louisville is hosting another round of the Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival on Aug. 26 at Fourth Street Live. There will be over 15 local restaurants, food trucks, and chef creations and of course, cheese, cheese and more cheese…and pasta.

Over 40 types of Mac & Cheese will be featured at the event and the festival will include a Kids Fun Zone with carnival games and activities, Mac & Cheese and French Fry eating contests, a cheese fry bar, awards, beer, ax throwing, live music and more. I mean ax throwing at a festival where folks are pumped full of pasta, potatoes, cheese and beer. Sounds legit. For a general admission ticket from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. the cost is $9.99 and for VIP from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. The cost is $49.99. All tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

If watching the fun isn’t your style, you can sign up to compete for cash, prizes and awards in one of these three categories. (from the Eventbrite page)

🧀 Mac & Cheese Eating Contest: Battle it out with your fellow competitors to see who can eat the most Mac & Cheese in 2 mins! Signup forms coming soon & will be limited to the first 10 participants.

🧀 Cheese Fries Eating Contest: This one is for all those French fry lovers! You will be given a giant bucket of cheese fries & the winner will be crowned when their entire bucket of french fries is finished!

🧀 Can of Whiz Hold: This one will be a test of strength! Similar to the beer stein hold but with a giant can of whiz! The person who can hold their can of whiz in front of them without falling will be crowned the champion!

Children 10 and under are free after 2 p.m. and don’t need a ticket.