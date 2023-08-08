John Oliver Will Perform In Nearby Bloomington In September

Comedian and Talk Show Host John Oliver is Coming to Bloomington at the IU Auditorium. On September 30, Oliver will share a night of his stand-up comedy. Much of Oliver’s work is observational about politics and culture.

Oliver hosts “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” on HBO and has received multiple awards for his work including 23 Primetime Emmys, Writers Guild Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards and more. For seven years, Oliver also appeared as a correspondent and guest host on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.”

Tickets are on sale now and available through the IU Auditorium website. The show starts at 7 p.m.