2023 Louisville Photo Biennial Will Kick Off Sept. 8

The Louisville Photo Biennial is taking place from Sept. 8 through Nov. 12 at a list of local venues. The festival offers local, national and international photography and includes workshops, competitions, public discussion and more at the more than 50 venues hosting the festival this year.
The keynote speaker of the festival and guest of honor will be Lawrence Schiller. He is best known for his work with notable celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Robert F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Muhammad Ali and Barbara Streisand. He’s also worked on movies such as “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” and “Lady Sings The Blues.” The keynote speech will take place at The Speed Art Museum on Thursday, Sept. 21 and from Aug. 31 through Sept. 29, The Paul Paletti Gallery will feature, “Celebrity,” a show of Schiller’s work.
Here are the 2023 Participating Venues for the Louisville Photo Biennial
21c Museum Hotel, Louisville
ACME Artworks, Louisville
All Peoples Church, Roberta Marx Gallery, Louisville
Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, New Albany, IN
Aurora Gallery and Boutique, Louisville
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, New Albany, IN
Brick Street Art, New Albany, IN
Carnegie Center for Art & History, New Albany, IN
Centre College, Danville, KY
Chestnuts and Pearls, New Albany, IN
Clarksville Library, Clarksville, IN
Epping District, Louisville
Filson Historical Society, Louisville
garner LARGE, Louisville
garner narrative, Louisville
Goodall Gallery, Louisville
Grand Gallery, Frankfort, KY
Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery, New Albany, IN
Harrison County Arts, Corydon, IN
houseguest gallery, Louisville
Hyland Gallery, Louisville
Ivy Tech College, Pat Harrison Fine Art Gallery, Sellersburg, IN
Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery, Frankfort, KY
Jeffersonville Library, Jeffersonville, IN
Kleinhelter Gallery, New Albany, IN
KMAC, Louisville
KORE Gallery, Louisville
Lexington Art League at Loudoun House, Lexington, KY
Lexington Public Library, Central Branch, Lexington, KY
Louisville Free Public Library, Main Branch, Louisville
Louisville Free Public Library, Southwest Branch, Louisville
Lowber Pilates Boutique Studio & Gallery, Louisville
Louisville Visual Art, Louisville
The Monarch Music & Arts Community, Louisville
Moremen Gallery, Louisville
New Albany Library, New Albany, IN
Paul Paletti Gallery, Louisville
Pigment Gallery, Louisville
Pisco Sour, Shelbyville, KY
PYRO Gallery, Louisville
Quills Coffee, Louisville
Revelry Boutique Gallery, Louisville
The Root, New Albany, IN
Sixth and Main Coffeehouse, Shelbyville, KY
Sojourn Arts, Louisville
Surface Noise, Louisville
University of Louisville, Louisville (multiple venues)
Wheelhouse Art, Louisville
Yes Arts, Frankfort, KY
Check the website for updates.