2023 Louisville Photo Biennial Will Kick Off Sept. 8

The Louisville Photo Biennial is taking place from Sept. 8 through Nov. 12 at a list of local venues. The festival offers local, national and international photography and includes workshops, competitions, public discussion and more at the more than 50 venues hosting the festival this year.

The keynote speaker of the festival and guest of honor will be Lawrence Schiller. He is best known for his work with notable celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Robert F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Muhammad Ali and Barbara Streisand. He’s also worked on movies such as “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” and “Lady Sings The Blues.” The keynote speech will take place at The Speed Art Museum on Thursday, Sept. 21 and from Aug. 31 through Sept. 29, The Paul Paletti Gallery will feature, “Celebrity,” a show of Schiller’s work.

Here are the 2023 Participating Venues for the Louisville Photo Biennial

21c Museum Hotel, Louisville

ACME Artworks, Louisville

All Peoples Church, Roberta Marx Gallery, Louisville

Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, New Albany, IN

Aurora Gallery and Boutique, Louisville

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, New Albany, IN

Brick Street Art, New Albany, IN

Carnegie Center for Art & History, New Albany, IN

Centre College, Danville, KY

Chestnuts and Pearls, New Albany, IN

Clarksville Library, Clarksville, IN

Epping District, Louisville

Filson Historical Society, Louisville

garner LARGE, Louisville

garner narrative, Louisville

Goodall Gallery, Louisville

Grand Gallery, Frankfort, KY

Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery, New Albany, IN

Harrison County Arts, Corydon, IN

houseguest gallery, Louisville

Hyland Gallery, Louisville

Ivy Tech College, Pat Harrison Fine Art Gallery, Sellersburg, IN

Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery, Frankfort, KY

Jeffersonville Library, Jeffersonville, IN

Kleinhelter Gallery, New Albany, IN

KMAC, Louisville

KORE Gallery, Louisville

Lexington Art League at Loudoun House, Lexington, KY

Lexington Public Library, Central Branch, Lexington, KY

Louisville Free Public Library, Main Branch, Louisville

Louisville Free Public Library, Southwest Branch, Louisville

Lowber Pilates Boutique Studio & Gallery, Louisville

Louisville Visual Art, Louisville

The Monarch Music & Arts Community, Louisville

Moremen Gallery, Louisville

New Albany Library, New Albany, IN

Paul Paletti Gallery, Louisville

Pigment Gallery, Louisville

Pisco Sour, Shelbyville, KY

PYRO Gallery, Louisville

Quills Coffee, Louisville

Revelry Boutique Gallery, Louisville

The Root, New Albany, IN

Sixth and Main Coffeehouse, Shelbyville, KY

Sojourn Arts, Louisville

Surface Noise, Louisville

University of Louisville, Louisville (multiple venues)

Wheelhouse Art, Louisville

Yes Arts, Frankfort, KY

Check the website for updates.