The Barret Avenue Block Party Is Celebrating The Streets Unique Businesses This Weekend

The Barret Avenue corridor of unique and interesting businesses has been steadily growing over the last few years, producing one of Louisville’s best shop-local zones. From affordable thrift stories like Fat Rabbit, to eccentric shops like Unothodox, to a bar that also has a craft shopping element in ShopBar, that stretch of a few blocks is a fun time on any day of the week.

But, the Barret Avenue Block Party takes things up a notch. On Saturday, July 15 from noon to 9 p.m., the Block Party will feature food trucks, local vendors, a dunk tank, a DJ and local music. The event — which will take place between Highland and Winter on Barret — will see ShopBar providing to-go alcohol, and the food trucks that will be there are Bamba Eggroll Co., Rolling Tacos, Mr. G-pleta, Con Aji y Cafe and Hibachi 2 Go.

Live music from Victoria, Lacey Guthrie & Katie Peabody will start at 8 p.m. ($10 suggested donation).

