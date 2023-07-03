3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (7/21)

Friday, July 21

The Mag Bar Music Fest

Mag Bar

Times vary | $10-$65

Mag Bar is once again throwing a locally-focused indie music festival that features acts like Stagecoach Inferno, The Daddy Sisters, TrapKingKai, Horseburner, Shi – 死, Indignant Few, Isolation Tank Ensemble and so, so many more. Runs through Sunday. Click the link above for the full lineup.

Mama Said String Band

Paristown

No cover | 6 p.m.

Pickin’ in Paristown presents the talented local bluegrass band, Mama Said String Band.

Saturday, July 22

Youth Lagoon

Whirling Tiger

$20 advance, $25 day of show | 8 p.m.

Youth Lagoon’s newest album, Heaven Is A Junkyard, has become one of the most critically-acclaimed records of 2023 through striking chamber pop that’s gentle on the ears and heavy on the heart. Youth Lagoon is the project of Trevor Powers, who, prior to releasing the new record, suffered a devastating reaction to an over-the-counter medication that left him without a voice. But now, Youth Lagoon — a project that has been on hiatus since 2016 — is back on tour, and this is an excellent time to see a reemerging talent at a small venue.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed