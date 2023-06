A new al fresco dining concept and eatery is opening inside the soon-to-be-opened Myriad hotel at 900 Baxter Avenue.

The venue will serve meals cooked on wood-fired stoves and dishes such as Mojo Rojo Skirt Steak, Chorizo Octopus, Harissa Cauliflower Steak, and a Whipped Labneh Cream Duo, according to a recent press release. The Myriad Swim Club adjacent to the restaurant (open to the public) offers guests the opportunity to check in and swim, too.



Check out the menu here.