LGBTQIA+ Activists From Around The World To Visit Louisville For Panel

The World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana is hosting a Global Exchange Forum featuring LGBTQIA+ activists and leaders from Hungary, India, Jamaica, Malaysia, Montenegro, Pakistan, China, Uganda and Uzbekistan at Noble Funk Brewing on Thursday, June 15.

The panel will discuss ideas to drive social and political change for transgender people and the LGBTQIA+ community as a whole. The participants will also share what it is like to be in the LGBTQIA+ community in their country.

While in Louisville, the group will visit several organizations, including the ACLU of Kentucky, Fairness Campaign, Kentuckiana Transgender Support Network and the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade.

The visiting group is part of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), which is run by the U.S. Department of State.

The event at Noble Funk Brewing starts at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. There will also be free appetizers. Noble Funk Brewing is located at 922 S. 2nd Street. You can RSVP here. For more information, visit, worldkentucky.org/upcomingevents.

