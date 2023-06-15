Electric Ladyland To Celebrate 45th Birthday With Event At CAMP Social Club

Electric Ladyland, the “eccentric smoke shop, record and metaphysical supply store” that’s an iconic fixture on Bardstown Road, plans to celebrate its 45th anniversary of being open in style.

The Electric Ladyland Birthday Bash — celebrating “45 years of weird” — will take place on Saturday, June 24 at CAMP Social Club (1031 S. 6th St.).

The event — which goes from 6-10 p.m. — will feature music, food, drinks and games.

The music element of the birthday bash will be a concert by Nolia Noon, a local rock band that pulls influence from a multitude of genres and eras.

The entry fee is $5, with all proceeds going to the band and bartender.

For more information, visit https://www.electricladyland420.com.

