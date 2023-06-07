7 Pride Events In and Around Louisville This Month

Friday, June 16

Pride Comedy Showcase

Monnik Beer Company, 1036 E Burnett Ave.

$15 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Louisville Laughs is hosting a pride comedy show on Friday, June 16. Hosted by Lena Beamish, the show will feature comics like Jon Pruett, Reed Sedgwick and more.

Saturday, June 17

6th Annual Pride Crawl

Multiple locations

Starting at $20 | 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The sixth annual Pride Crawl includes waived covers at all participating venues, free cover to a drag show, a crawl map, an after-party, plus food and drink specials. The participating locations are Baxter’s 942 Bar & Grill, Big Bar, Chill Bar, Flanagan’s Ale House, Goodfella’s Pizzeria, Highlands Tap Room and O’Shea’s Irish Pub.

Saturday, June 17

Hotel Genevieve Pride Brunch

Hotel Genevieve, 730 E Market Street

No set price | 10-3 p.m.

Rosettes at Hotel Genevieve is hosting a pre-parade pride brunch with Leah Halston and Gilda Wabbit.

Saturday, June 17

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

Waterfront Park

$10 | 12-10 p.m.

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival will have vendors, local food trucks, drag performances and live music by Vincint, Slayyyter, Brooke Eden and more.

Saturday, June 17

Kentuckiana Pride Parade

NuLu to Waterfront Park

Free | 12- 1 p.m.

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival will begin with the Pride Parade! Kicking off in NuLu and ending at the Big Four Lawn, don’t miss out on this community celebration of pride.

Saturday, June 24

Charcuterie with Pride Celebration

716 E Broadway

$45 | 3 p.m.

Love On Board is hosting a community pride event to meet new people and enjoy tasty charcuterie boards.

Sunday, June 25

Dragtivity Pride Day

Charmichael’s Bookstore

$10 | 12-5 p.m.

Charmichael’s Bookstore and Drag Queen Storytime Kentucky are pairing up to host a day full of educational and fun pride activities like storytelling, performances, arts and crafts and more.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed