7 Pride Events In and Around Louisville This Month

Friday, June 16
Pride Comedy Showcase
Monnik Beer Company, 1036 E Burnett Ave.
$15 | 7:30-9 p.m.
Louisville Laughs is hosting a pride comedy show on Friday, June 16. Hosted by Lena Beamish, the show will feature comics like Jon Pruett, Reed Sedgwick and more.
Saturday, June 17
6th Annual Pride Crawl
Multiple locations
Starting at $20 | 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.
The sixth annual Pride Crawl includes waived covers at all participating venues, free cover to a drag show, a crawl map, an after-party, plus food and drink specials. The participating locations are Baxter’s 942 Bar & Grill, Big Bar, Chill Bar, Flanagan’s Ale House, Goodfella’s Pizzeria, Highlands Tap Room and O’Shea’s Irish Pub.
Saturday, June 17
Hotel Genevieve Pride Brunch
Hotel Genevieve, 730 E Market Street
No set price | 10-3 p.m.
Rosettes at Hotel Genevieve is hosting a pre-parade pride brunch with Leah Halston and Gilda Wabbit.
Saturday, June 17
Kentuckiana Pride Festival
Waterfront Park
$10 | 12-10 p.m.
The Kentuckiana Pride Festival will have vendors, local food trucks, drag performances and live music by Vincint, Slayyyter, Brooke Eden and more.
Saturday, June 17
Kentuckiana Pride Parade
NuLu to Waterfront Park
Free | 12- 1 p.m.
The Kentuckiana Pride Festival will begin with the Pride Parade! Kicking off in NuLu and ending at the Big Four Lawn, don’t miss out on this community celebration of pride.
Saturday, June 24
Charcuterie with Pride Celebration
716 E Broadway
$45 | 3 p.m.
Love On Board is hosting a community pride event to meet new people and enjoy tasty charcuterie boards.
Sunday, June 25
Dragtivity Pride Day
Charmichael’s Bookstore
$10 | 12-5 p.m.
Charmichael’s Bookstore and Drag Queen Storytime Kentucky are pairing up to host a day full of educational and fun pride activities like storytelling, performances, arts and crafts and more.
