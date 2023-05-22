Art Gallery Roundup: Exhibitions To See In Louisville In June

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”

Through December

Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.

“FRAGILE FIGURES: BEINGS AND TIME”

Through December

A group exhibition of portraits.

KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE

Through Aug. 27

Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“THREE BROTHERS”

Through June 24

Featuring Ed White, Lavon Van Williams Jr. and Willie Rascoe.

“PAINTINGS ON METAL”

June 30-Aug. 18

New art by Russel May. The opening reception is Friday, June 30 at 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“THE HIDEOUT”

Through June 18

Recent paintings by Dayton, Ohio artist Edmund Merricle.

Capacity Contemporary Exchange

641 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

capacitycontemporary.com

“IMAGINE”

Through June

Group show by 10 local artists on the theme of imagination.

Chestnuts and Pearls

157 E. Main St., New Albany

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

chestnutsandpearls.com

“TRAFFIC”

Through June 3

Art by Guinever Smith.

“(BLUE) SKY/(GREEN) EARTH”

Through June 3

Paintings by Emily Church.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“ANIMAL ATTRACTION”

Through June 3

Work featuring animals in all media.

KIM MAHLBACHER

June 6-July 15

Solo show by fiber artist Kim Mahlbacker.

Gallery 104

Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

“NOT EXACTLY EQUESTRIAN ART”

Through June 25

Group show by the Garner family of artists.

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnernarrative.com

“CELEBRATING THE BLACK EXPERIENCE”

Through June 19

Group show of 22 regional African American artists.

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

kcaah.org

DERBY SHOW

Through June

Group show featuring work by Jaime Corum, Susan Hackworth, Robert Halliday, Greta Mattingly and David O. Schuster.

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

kentuckyfineartgallery.com

“HIGGINS | HOWER: NOTHING IN COMMON”

Through June 3

Featuring mixed media works by Meg Higgins and photographs by Bob Hower of the Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project. The artist talk is Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m.

Kleinhelter Gallery

701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Search Facebook

“SHAPESHIFTERS”

Through Aug. 6

New works of life-sized felted wool sculptures by Japanese American artist Masko Miki.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

Louisville Metro Hall

527 W. Jefferson St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

louisvilleky.gov

“EARTH MIRROR”

June 1-Aug. 15

Paintings by Ewa Perz. The opening reception is Friday, June 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Lowber Pilates and Gallery

1734 Bonnycastle Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lowberpilates.com

“BEYOND LIKENESS”

Through June 10

Latest paintings by Gaela Erwin reflecting on the pandemic and quarantine.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“WE DON’T WITHER”

Through Dec. 18

Works by seven Louisville-area women/femme artists.

Muhammad Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m.

alicenter.org

“SECOND NATURE”

Through May 28

Works by Pamela Couch, Corie Neumayer and Matthew Choe. The gallery talk is on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“ROUNDING THE CIRCLE: THE MARY AND AL SHANDS COLLECTION”

Through Aug. 6

Exhibition of 116 works from the late local philanthropists Mary and Al Shands.

“LOUISVILLE’S BLACK AVANT-GARDE: ROBERT L. DOUGLAS”

Through Oct. 1

Show of work by the late artist, historian and community leader.

“KENTUCKY WOMEN: ALMA WALLACE LESCH”

Through Oct. 29

The next exhibition in the Speed’s continuing” Kentucky Women” series is on textile artist Alma Wallace Lesch.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“LUMINOUS”

Through June 10

Featuring new still lifes by Liz Price.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art