Art Gallery Roundup: Exhibitions To See In Louisville In June

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”
Through December
Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.
“FRAGILE FIGURES: BEINGS AND TIME”
Through December
A group exhibition of portraits.
KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE
Through Aug. 27
Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“THREE BROTHERS”
Through June 24
Featuring Ed White, Lavon Van Williams Jr. and Willie Rascoe.
“PAINTINGS ON METAL”
June 30-Aug. 18
New art by Russel May. The opening reception is Friday, June 30 at 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“THE HIDEOUT”
Through June 18
Recent paintings by Dayton, Ohio artist Edmund Merricle.
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
641 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
capacitycontemporary.com
“IMAGINE”
Through June
Group show by 10 local artists on the theme of imagination.
Chestnuts and Pearls
157 E. Main St., New Albany
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
chestnutsandpearls.com
“TRAFFIC”
Through June 3
Art by Guinever Smith.
“(BLUE) SKY/(GREEN) EARTH”
Through June 3
Paintings by Emily Church.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“ANIMAL ATTRACTION”
Through June 3
Work featuring animals in all media.
KIM MAHLBACHER
June 6-July 15
Solo show by fiber artist Kim Mahlbacker.
Gallery 104
Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
aaooc.org
“NOT EXACTLY EQUESTRIAN ART”
Through June 25
Group show by the Garner family of artists.
garner narrative contemporary fine art
642 E. Market St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
garnernarrative.com
“CELEBRATING THE BLACK EXPERIENCE”
Through June 19
Group show of 22 regional African American artists.
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
kcaah.org
DERBY SHOW
Through June
Group show featuring work by Jaime Corum, Susan Hackworth, Robert Halliday, Greta Mattingly and David O. Schuster.
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
kentuckyfineartgallery.com
“HIGGINS | HOWER: NOTHING IN COMMON”
Through June 3
Featuring mixed media works by Meg Higgins and photographs by Bob Hower of the Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project. The artist talk is Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m.
Kleinhelter Gallery
701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Search Facebook
“SHAPESHIFTERS”
Through Aug. 6
New works of life-sized felted wool sculptures by Japanese American artist Masko Miki.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE
Through June 30
Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville.
Louisville Metro Hall
527 W. Jefferson St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
louisvilleky.gov
“EARTH MIRROR”
June 1-Aug. 15
Paintings by Ewa Perz. The opening reception is Friday, June 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Lowber Pilates and Gallery
1734 Bonnycastle Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
lowberpilates.com
“BEYOND LIKENESS”
Through June 10
Latest paintings by Gaela Erwin reflecting on the pandemic and quarantine.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“WE DON’T WITHER”
Through Dec. 18
Works by seven Louisville-area women/femme artists.
Muhammad Ali Center
144 N. 6th St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m.
alicenter.org
“SECOND NATURE”
Through May 28
Works by Pamela Couch, Corie Neumayer and Matthew Choe. The gallery talk is on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“ROUNDING THE CIRCLE: THE MARY AND AL SHANDS COLLECTION”
Through Aug. 6
Exhibition of 116 works from the late local philanthropists Mary and Al Shands.
“LOUISVILLE’S BLACK AVANT-GARDE: ROBERT L. DOUGLAS”
Through Oct. 1
Show of work by the late artist, historian and community leader.
“KENTUCKY WOMEN: ALMA WALLACE LESCH”
Through Oct. 29
The next exhibition in the Speed’s continuing” Kentucky Women” series is on textile artist Alma Wallace Lesch.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
“LUMINOUS”
Through June 10
Featuring new still lifes by Liz Price.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art