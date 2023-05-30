Meatball sammies. Hoagies. Pizza. It’s time to grab your last slice or bite from Angilo’s Pizza, which closes in two days.
The popular establishment is shutting its doors, according to its Facebook page. You can view the menu here or visit the restaurant at 1725 Berry Boulevard. Get your order in; it’s carry-out only today and Wednesday.
Angilo’s Pizza Closes Its Doors Tomorrow
