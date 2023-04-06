UofL Students To Host Protest Of Kentucky’s Senate Bill 150 On Campus, April 6

University of Louisville students are hosting a protest today, April 6 in opposition to Senate Bill 150 regarding transgender youth and gender-affirming care.

Besides banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth, the bill also would require schools to craft bathroom policies to enforce transgender students to use the bathroom of their gender assigned at birth and prohibits schools from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students of any age.

On March 24, Governor Andy Beshear vetoed SB150 after it initially made its way through the Republican-majority legislature. Just a few days later Republican lawmakers overrode Beshear’s veto with a two-third majority in both the Senate and the House voting in favor of the bill.

The rally will also address the Sociology Department’s letter to the administration regarding SB150 and transphobia on campus. The letter currently has 450 signatures of support.

The Young Democratic Socialists of America will share their policy demands and their own open letter also regarding SB 150. Their letter currently has 225 signatures of support. Speakers throughout the event will share campus issues, such as housing and healthcare.

The rally, hosted by UofL students, protests transphobia on campus and SB 150. It will be held today from 1-2 p.m. at the Humanities Quad (2216 S. First St.) on campus.