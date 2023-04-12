Sis Got Tea: New LGBTQ-Friendly Tea Business Opens In Germantown

Sis Got Tea (976 Barrett Ave.), a Black, queer, and woman-owned tea shop that aims to provide a safe and sober gathering place for the LGBTQ community, is open in Germantown. The first brick and mortar location for the business opened Sunday, April 9.

After three years of applying for grants and trying to make her dream come true, owner Arielle Clark announced the news on Instagram in early March.

Clark also said in her announcement that she realizes the store will open on Easter Sunday and wants to use it as a safe space for patrons who don’t celebrate Easter or have religious trauma.

Cafe Hours are 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sundays, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon – 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Sis Got Tea also has an online store and has teas available at other locations such as the Speed Art Museum, the KMAC Museum, and more.

For updates, you can follow @sisgotteaky.