KMAC Contemporary Art Museum will host “Shapeshifters,” the latest works by Japanese-American Artist Masako from April 22 through August 6

KMAC will display works by Japanese-American artist Miki Masako, opening with a launch party on Friday, April 21, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Inspired by Japanese mythology, folklore and the animistic polytheisms of native Shinto traditions, artist Miki Masako’s ever-evolving felted wool creations take on natural life shapes and elements such as plant life contours and human or animal bodies. Wooden legs are the base of most of her pseudo abstract forms, “affecting a posture that can appear to be both sculptural art and domestic object, like enchanted household furnishings from a vibrant visionary world,” KMAC relayed in a recent press release.

Among the Shinto traditions are Yokai, or mythological or supernatural spirits associated in Western culture as fairies, monsters, ghosts, sprites and demons. The ethereal shapeshifters are said to take on multiple forms and even resemble inanimate objects at times. Yokai culture is said to have originated during 2nd or 3rd century BC.

The sculptures are part of KMAC’s new dialogue involving insights and ideas from Louisville viewers and others outside the regions, according to the organization’s release.