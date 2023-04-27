Kentucky Derby Festival’s “Fest-a-Ville” Starts Today

Join in Derby-themed festivities at Louisville’s Waterfront Park for food, fun, and an all-around good time.

Enjoy a midday lunchtime respite or head downtown later for the family-friendly event and local food fare at the “Chow Wagon,” including a music stage featuring local and regional entertainment such as jazz, R&B, country, rock and blues. The shows kick off with tonight’s band, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Soul Circus.



Chow Wagon is a much-anticipated annual staple, featuring a variety of food vendors (including lots of fried goodies). The budget-friendly fare includes $2-$4 samples of festival food, according to Kentucky Derby Festival’s website.



Hours are 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily and noon – 11 p.m. Sundays.; Admission is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin.