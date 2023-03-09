The Indy-Based PopCon Storms Into Louisville In June

Cooper Andrews, who plays Jerry in "The Walking Dead" will appear at PopCon in Louisville in June.

Coming June 16-18, Louisville will host PopCon, a three-day festival featuring “all things pop culture.” This is the inaugural event for Indy-based PopCon in the Louisville market and is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center (937 Phillips Ln.)

PopCon hosts interactive games, celebrity guests, artists, content creators and a film festival. Certainly, there will be costumes and all manner of things found at other pop culture conventions. PopCon was created “for fans by fans.”

Currently more than 30 guests are booked to appear at the convention. Those names include:

Scott Patterson , who played Luke Danes in “Gilmore Girls” and Special Agent Peter Strahm in the “Saw” franchise.

Cooper Andrews is best known for his work as Jerry in “The Walking Dead” who acts as an advisor to the character Ezekiel, and for his role as Victor in “SHAZAM!”

Rob Wiethoff works as both an actor and a voice actor. He portrays John Marston in the “Red Dead Redemption” games.

Roger Clark portrays Arthur Morgan in the 2018 “Red Dead Redemption 2” game.

Jim Cummings has worked in almost 400 roles as a voice actor, including Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, the Tasmanian Devil, Pete and Darkwing Duck.

Dante Basco is best known for playing Rufio, the rowdy, crimson-mohawked leader of the Lost Boys in Steven Spielberg’s “Hook.”

Brittney Karbowski , is known for her work as Wendy Marvel from “Fairy Tail,” “Soul Eater,” and “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.”

More guest announcements will follow in the days to come. Tickets for PopCon, meet-and-greets, and other other admission options can be purchased online. For more information, visit PopCon.us.