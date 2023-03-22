Michael C. Hall — aka Dexter — Is Bringing His Band To Louisville

The actor Michael C. Hall is best known for his role as the titular character in the crime dramas “Dexter” and “Dexter: New Blood,” but he’s also the vocalist for the band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, also known as Princess Goes — and they’re coming to Louisville.

The all-ages show, part of the band’s spring East Coast tour, will be at Headliners on Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 ($28 day-of) and will go on sale this Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m.

A press release describes the band’s sound as “a swirl of the glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder’s ‘70s disco productions for Donna Summer, ‘80s new wave dance music and contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice” that “vividly comes to life on stage during their captivating, hypnotic and impassioned live performances” featuring Hall’s “charismatic showmanship.”

Check out some of the band’s music below.