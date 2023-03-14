Louisville’s Hip Hop Sweet Shop Owner Makes Appearance On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Hip-Hop Sweet Shop Owner Lafesa Johnson lost her shop in the Jefferson St. Fire in December. She appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show Monday, March 13.

LaFesa Johnson, owner of Hip Hop Sweet Shop, appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Monday, March 13. Johnson appeared on the show as part of Clarkson’s “What I’m liking” segment that looked at how Hip Hop has spread through all parts of American culture over the last 50 years. The show is part of the year-long celebrations attached to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

Hip Hop Sweet Shop is a Hip-Hop-themed sweets specialty shop where all the deserts and drinks are named for Hip Hop artists, songs and labels.

On the show, Johnson shared that the bakery had been destroyed in a fire Dec. 21, and was hosting a GoFundMe to rebuild. Clarkson’s partners Pilot Pens donated $1000 to help the shop’s GoFundMe efforts.