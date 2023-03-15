“America’s Got Talent” Winner To Perform At New Albany Magic Shop

Magician and “America’s Got Talent” winner Dustin Tavella will perform in New Albany at J&B Magic Shop and Theater next Saturday, March 25, at 7 and 9 p.m.

He’ll also have a free meet-and-greet at the magic shop on Friday, March 24, from 12-6 p.m.

Tickets are $100. (As of this writing, the 7 p.m. show is sold out, but tickets are still available for the 9 p.m. show.)

J&B Magic Shop owner Brent Braun said on Facebook that he helped Tavella develop the performances that he used to win “America’s Got Talent” and in his Las Vegas residency at the Luxor Resort & Casino.

Tavella won Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2021. Check out his performances below.