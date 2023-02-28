Tuesday Tracklist: Feral Vices, The Nude Party, Zero 9:36, And More (2/28)

In this new weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs they’ve got on repeat right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or at the author’s email below.

The Nude Party — “Wild Coyote“

Arguably my personal 2022 Song Of The Year, but still a favorite. I think of The Nude Party as honky-tonk hippies — their onstage fashion would certainly agree with me, too, and I absolutely mean that as a compliment. This song is a bit different — it’s solidly desert rock, but it’s catchy and well-produced all the same.



Zero 9:36 — “I’m Not“

If I were a pro baseball player or wrestler and needed a walk-up song, this’d be it. There’s so much power in that arena-ready chorus — “I’M! NOT! SEARCHING FOR FORGIVENESS! AND I’M! NOT! TAKING BACK THE THINGS I’VE DONE!” — that it’s impossible not to love. I discovered Zero 9:36, who brings a cool combo of rap and emo/screamo metal, at Louder Than Life in 2021, and I’ve been hooked ever since.



Feral Vices* — “Pipe Bomb“

How “Pipe Bomb” has yet to break through 50K Spotify streams (though it’s got a healthy 32K right now) is beyond me. Every time this super-catchy power-punk track comes on in my car, I always smack my steering wheel at the end of the chorus (“GOT THE PERSONALITY OF A PIPE! BOMB!“)









Doja Cat — “Get Into It (Yuh)“

I have to quote a YouTube comment for this one: “She has the most incredible tone control in her voice. She can turn rasp on and off like it’s nothing, make it gravelly, then go to smooth and silky. She is a tone genius.”

Damn straight. Plus, the music video is just campy and fun.



Danielle Bradbery — “Heads Carolina, Tails California”



This cover of Jo Dee Messina’s country hit is so peppy and upbeat. Every time I hear it, I want to call up a friend and do a spontaneous road trip while blasting this from our car. Who’s in?

Giuseppi Verdi — “Vedi! Le Fosche Notturne Spoglie (Anvil Chorus)“

Shooting my first opera in three years recently reminded me how much I adore the genre. Ironically, this isn’t an aria from that opera; it’s from a different one altogether, but the strong unity of the male voices, plus the high-pitched dings of the anvils and the violins, just works so well together. If you think you don’t like opera, this may change your mind.





Boa Boys* — “Swift Camp Creek“

Closing on this one because it brings to mind a sunny day, and I want to enjoy the sun today before it sets. This light, breezy track has such a summer vibe (and that opening riff gets stuck in my head alllll the time.)