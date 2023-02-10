Todd Packer From ‘The Office’ To Host Themed Trivia Event In Louisville — In Character!

David Koechner, the actor who played the rude, crude traveling salesman Todd Packer on “The Office,” will be hosting “Office Trivia W/The Real Todd Packer” at Louisville Comedy Club at 4 p.m. next Sunday, Feb. 19 — in character.



General admission tickets are $25 a person, and you can buy them at this link.

Outside of “The Office,” Koechner’s acting credits also include “Anchorman,” “American Dad!” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

Koechner will also be performing an 18+ stand-up show at the Louisville Comedy Club the same day at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 at this link.