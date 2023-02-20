GoSoIN’s Savor SoIN Pass Will Offer Digital Savings For Diners At Participating Southern Indiana Restaurants

The new Savor SoIN pass will feed your hunger and save you some dollars.

Southern Indiana Tourism is offering a new way for people to enjoy dining on the “Sunny” side of Louisville. The new Savor SoIN Pass offers digital savings or as they call it, an “appe-teaser” to the thriving culinary scene in Southern Indiana.

“Restaurants in Southern Indiana have so much to offer, including a variety of cuisine,” said Communications Manager Anna Rosales-Crone in a release. “This new savings pass encourages visitors and residents to try new places and continue supporting their favorites, all while saving on yummy appetizers.”

Savor SoIN passes are available to purchase from now through April 30 for 14-day, 30-day or 90-day options. These passes offer up to 75% savings on appetizers at participating restaurants, all of which are based in Clark or Floyd counties in Southern Indiana. Once purchased, the pass must be used within the selected time period.

10 local restaurants are participating in the pass program.

Participating Restaurants

For instructions on how to use the pass GoSoIN has created this handy video tutorial.