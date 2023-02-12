Young Smiling Couple in Halloween Costumes Dancing. Handsome Man and Beautiful Woman Drinking Champagne and Dancing at Halloween Party in Nightclub. Friends having Fun. Celebration of Halloween Get spooky.Photo via Adobe Stock.
Not Interested In The Super Bowl? Go To Gore Club’s “Second Halloween” Party Tonight

Tonight, Gore Club will host its “11th Annual SECOND Halloween!” party at Planet of the Tapes from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The free event will feature a marathon of three romance-themed horror movies (“My Bloody Valentine 3D,” “Bride of Re-Animator,” and “Valentine”), plus free popcorn; a costume contest; free candy; a “monster potluck”; and a trivia contest with prizes from Caulfield’s Novelty. 

 

The party will also celebrate the release of “Barlowberry,” a new hot sauce from the partially-Lexington-based small business and longtime Gore Club partner Peril Hot Sauce.

In any case, no matter what happens at Second Halloween, it won’t be as scary as the prospect of a Chiefs win. Truly a nightmare.

   

 