Not Interested In The Super Bowl? Go To Gore Club’s “Second Halloween” Party Tonight

Tonight, Gore Club will host its “11th Annual SECOND Halloween!” party at Planet of the Tapes from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The free event will feature a marathon of three romance-themed horror movies (“My Bloody Valentine 3D,” “Bride of Re-Animator,” and “Valentine”), plus free popcorn; a costume contest; free candy; a “monster potluck”; and a trivia contest with prizes from Caulfield’s Novelty.

The party will also celebrate the release of “Barlowberry,” a new hot sauce from the partially-Lexington-based small business and longtime Gore Club partner Peril Hot Sauce.

