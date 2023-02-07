Mellwood Art Center’s Gravy Cup Competition To Make Mouth-Watering Return For Tenth Year

The world’s largest biscuits and gravy competition is making its delicious return for its tenth year.

Next Saturday, Feb. 18th, The Gravy Cup will return to the Mellwood Arts Center for a breakfast like none other from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. More than 40 chefs (both professional and amateur) will prepare and present their best gravies to compete for the People’s Choice Award.

Interested chefs can sign up for the competition in one of three categories (traditional, non-traditional, and vegetarian) at this link. (All participating chefs must bring their own materials and equipment.)

General admission tickets are $25 for couples and $30 for individuals; VIP tickets for individuals are $60 and include catered breakfast, a private gravy tutorial with a celebrity chef, bottomless drinks, and more. Children get in for free and are “encouraged to dress in biscuit, gravy, or chef inspired costumes!” Guests will get to sample the gravies and vote for their favorite.

All the proceeds from the competition benefit the Boys & Girls Haven, a nonprofit foster care agency in Louisville that helps children who have experienced abuse and neglect.