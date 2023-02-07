Louisville Magician To Host All-Female Magic Show This Month

Cody Clark, a Louisville magician and autism advocate, will host “Wonder Women of Magic,” the third in his “Cody and Friends” show series, on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at Highview Arts Center (7406 Fegenbush Ln.) All of the performers on the lineup (except for Clark himself, who will emcee) are female.

The show will feature the acclaimed Kayla Drescher, the host of the podcast “Shezam!”; Magic Amanda, a St. Louis-based magician who uses her experience with psychology in her shows; and Joanna Logsdon, a young magician from Louisville who “ties her tricks into her struggles/successes in school,” according to a press release.

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite or at the door.