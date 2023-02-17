French Lick Resort Announces “Our Suite-est Deal Ever!” Sweepstakes

The atrium of the West Baden Springs Hotel at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana.

French Lick Resort, a luxury resort in Indiana, recently announced a sweepstakes, “Our Suite-est Deal Ever,” with a prize valued at $11,000.

The winner and up to nine of their guests will enjoy a two-night stay in four of the hotel’s “specialty suites” as well as a private dinner with an open bar at The Mansion at Pete Dye.

Contestants can enter online once per day between now and Monday, March 13. (This giveaway is only for adults 21 and over.) The winner will be announced on Tuesday, March 14.

French Lick Resort has three hotels, three spas, four golf courses, and a casino. Check it out below: