Gordon Ramsay Steak Opens At Caesars Southern Indiana Led By Louisville Chef

If you’re a fan of world-renowned and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, you no longer have to travel far to try some of his signature dishes. Gordon Ramsay Steak opened this past weekend at Caesars Southern Indiana casino in Elizabeth, Ind. And the restaurant has a Louisville tie. Ramsay brought on Louisville chef Stephen Dunn to be his executive chef.

The fine dining restaurant was slightly behind schedule with its opening, slated to start serving customers at the end of last year, but it had its first dinner service this past weekend.

The “fine dining destination” is part of the Michelin-starred chef and TV star’s restaurant collection. One of only five locations in the country, Gordon Ramsay Steak features dry aged steaks, locally sourced favorites and memorable cocktails and bourbons, according to its website. Other menu items, which fans of Ramsay’s may recognize, include beef Wellington, rack of lamb, and for dessert, sticky toffee pudding.

If you want to check it out, Gordon Ramsay’s Steak is open for reservations. The restaurant is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m.

The 6,051-square-foot restaurant has 170 seats with private dining rooms available for parties of eight to 30 guests.

Executive chef Dunn’s background includes roles at Matt Winn’s Steakhouse, Equus and Jack’s Bourbon Lounge, Harvest, The Hub and Sullivan’s Taphouse.

Chef Dunn said in a statement, “I’m excited to join Gordon Ramsay Steak because it brings more eyes on what I and my team are creating for the guest. I am always thinking, what can I do to make that bite of food as good as it can possibly be?”

Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager Brad Seigel said in a statement, “Chef Dunn’s impressive resume and skill set made him an easy choice to lead Gordon Ramsay Steak. His commitment to excellence and exemplary customer dining experience is a perfect fit into our hospitality culture at Caesars Southern Indiana.”

