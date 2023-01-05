5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (1/6)

Friday, Jan. 6

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Speed Art Museum

$12 / $8 Speed members | 6 p.m.

The 2022 documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which was directed by Laura Poitrasartist, tells the story of artist and activist Nan Goldin and the fall of the Sackler family, who owned pharmaceutical companies. The film won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Saturday, Jan. 7

OVW: Nightmare Rumble

Davis Arena

$12 | 7 p.m.

Kentucky’s theatrical wrestling league is back in 2023, with an event that will be an “Over-The-Top-Rope Nightmare Rumble!”

Harry Potter Drag Brunch

Le Moo

$40 | Seatings at 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Performers Anya Androvna, Champagne, Eris Jolie, Stevie Dicks and Umi Naughty will put on a spellbinding drag show themed around that one really famous wizard boy. Also, obviously, there’ll be brunch food.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Elvis, The Colonel & Author Alanna Nash

Frazier Museum

$14 | 3 p.m.

He may have left the building quite a while ago, but Elvis Presley is still The King. One of the leading experts on the singer/actor as musical groundbreaker (and heartbreaker) is also one of Louisville’s most outstanding writers — and Alanna Nash will be at Frazier History Museum on the afternoon of Presley’s birthday. Nash’s book “The Colonel” became a prominent item of renewed interest when last year’s biopic “Elvis” featured an outlandish performance by Tom Hanks, trying the capture the enigmatic character of Presley’s personal manager. Local keyboard ace Todd Hildreth will be along to provide a proper Presley program for interludes. (Museum members get in free; book club members have a pre-program at 2 p.m.)

STAB-A-THON

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 9 p.m.

Louisville Gore Club, the organizers of events like Louisville Krampus and plenty of horror movie nights, will host its second annual STAB-A-THON!, a marathon of movies from the “Scream” franchise, at Planet of the Tapes this Sunday, Jan. 8, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event is free but is only open to adults 21 and older. Audience members will get to choose which of the currently available “Scream” movies to watch, but there’ll also be “Scream” trivia (with prizes) and “Scream” costumes.

