Railbird Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Railbird Music Festival, a summer music festival in Lexington, announced its 2023 lineup today.

Festival officials decided that Railbird would “take a pause” this summer due to concerns from guests about long lines and insufficient water stations, among other things.

In May, organizers announced that the festival would return in 2023, albeit in a new location: rather than the previous venue, Keeneland, this year’s Railbird will play at The Infield at Red Mile on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4.

Organizers also addressed guest concerns in an Instagram post a few weeks ago, which promised that next year’s festival will have additional water stations, more bar staff, shaded areas and a policy that would allow guests to bring in their own water bottles.

Here’s the full lineup for 2023:

SATURDAY, JUNE 3



Zach Bryan

Weezer

Marcus Mumford

Whiskey Myers

Sheryl Crow

Charley Crockett

Jenny Lewis

Lucius

Morgan Wade

Valerie June

Dehd

Neal Francis

The Heavy Heavy

Madeline Edwards

The Local Honeys

Wayne Graham

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Tyler Childers

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The Head and the Heart

Goose

Nickel Creek

Amos Lee

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Sierra Ferrell

Charles Wesley Godwin

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

49 Winchester

Town Mountain

Cole Chaney

Flipturn

Calder Allen

Brit Taylor

One-day tickets are currently priced from $99-$350 and two-day tickets are priced from $155-$1300, not including taxes and fees. (That latter price is for the Premium tier, which comes with golf cart transportation, exclusive front-of-stage viewing areas, free all-day dining and other perks.)

Presale will start this Friday, Dec. 8, at noon. You can sign up for presale access at this link.

(Check out what Railbird looked like in 2021 in this gallery.)

