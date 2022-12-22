New Specialty Beef Frank And Corn Dog Restaurant Opens In Fern Creek

A new corn dog specialty restaurant is open in Fern Creek. Uncle D’s Franks (6409 Bardstown Rd.) is the new shop run by husband and wife team Lindsey and Detrick Prentice. The business serves all beef franks specializing in hand dipped corn dogs. The business officially opened on Thursday, Dec. 15.

This is our first ever restaurant, “ Prentice told LEO in an email. “I’ve worked in the service industry for over 18 years and my wife has decades of HR and retirement services under her belt.”

“We chose hot dogs because most people I know like them, especially children. And nowhere in the city serves fresh hand dipped corn dogs unless you’re at the fair. We also offer three signature batters for our corn dogs.”

The menu also offers several topping options for plain franks and sides including a white chili.

The store is open from 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and Noon – 6 p.m. on Saturdays. They are currently closed each Sunday.