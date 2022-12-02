Name PriceWeber’s 40-Foot-Tall Nutcracker And Win A Gift Basket

This Nutcracker needs a name and prizes will be awarded to the winner.

The gigantic PriceWeber nutcracker on Shelbyville Road is back — and he needs a name.

PriceWeber, a local PR firm that wraps its decommissioned belltower like a nutcracker for the Christmas season, recently announced a contest to name the nutcracker.

In a press release, PriceWeber CEO Fred Davis said, “Since 2015, our nutcracker has been a beloved holiday tradition in Louisville, and we think it’s finally time to give it a name. We hope people will go nuts with it – pun intended – and help us come up with the ultimate name.”

To participate, visit the Name Our Nutcracker page for more info and the submission link, then send in your name choice between now and Friday, Dec. 9. The public will be able to vote from the top three contenders on social media between Monday, Dec. 12, and Friday, Dec. 16, and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21. All participants must be Kentucky residents.

The winner will also get a gift basket with the following: