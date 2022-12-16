Local Wiltshire Pantry Chef Nokee Bucayu Wins Gold On Food Network Baking Challenge

Local Wiltshire Pantry Chef Nokee Bucayu brought home the gold this week on Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown” with her Chocolate Pecan Pie Trees. The trees will be available for purchase at the Wiltshire Main St. Location (605 W. Main St.) open 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and closed on weekends.

The Speed will also have some of her desserts, (though we aren’t sure if the trees will be there). Find out at the Speed After Hours tonight.

Shout out to Chef Nokee for repping Louisville well.



Who is Chef Nokee Bucayu? Here’s a bit about her from the Asia Institute Crane House:

