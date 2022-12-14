Clay County Man To Appear On New “Psychological” NBC Reality Show

Michael Davidson of Oneida, KY will appear on Peacock's "The Traitors."

A Clay County man is set to appear on a new NBC reality show early next year.

Michael Davidson, a DMV manager in Oneida, KY, will appear on “The Traitors,” a competition show hosted by Alan Cumming and set in a Scottish castle. The show, according to NBC, is “a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Twenty contestants (including reality A-listers) come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined ‘the traitors’ will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined ‘the faithful.’”

Celebrity contestants on the show include Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and former “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk, Jr., plus other reality TV stars.

A press release says that Davidson is “a single dad with three kids. He has an Australian shepherd and loves hiking, rock climbing, people watching, cooking, traveling, and more. He is a cheer dad and enjoys reality TV or horror movies. As a big advocate for mental health, Michael is active in his church and serves on the hospitality team, helping host community events and outreach ministries.”

Other civilian participants, according to Deadline, include a political analyst from Texas, a hair stylist from New York, an ER nurse from Pennsylvania and an actress from California.

All ten episodes of the show will be released on Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.