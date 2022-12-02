After 35 Years, Sweet Surrender Dessert Café & Coffee Shop Will Close

Sweet Surrender Dessert Café & Coffee Shop, a bakery and coffee shop in Clifton, announced on Thursday afternoon that it will close after next Saturday, Dec. 10.

In a statement, Sweet Surrender owner Jessica Haskell said, “The challenges of the current labor market, inflation, and the continuing pandemic created a perfect storm that we can no longer weather.”

Haskell added, “Through birthdays, first dates, engagements, showers, weddings, anniversaries, baptisms, holidays, and every kind of occasion life throws at us, it has been our greatest honor to serve dessert to the Louisville community. We thank you for making us part of your celebrations year after year for the past thirty-five years.”

Currently, the business is open at 1804 Frankfort Ave. on Wednesday and Thursday 4-9 p.m., on Friday from 4-10 p.m. and on Saturday from 2-10 p.m.