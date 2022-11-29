Rudolph’s Run Returns With The Spirits of Scrooge Escape Room Experience

Can you free yourself from the Spirits of Scrooge Escape Room and save Ebenezer Scrooge's soul?

Rudolph’s Run is returning.

This scavenger hunt game is played from the cozy, warmth and comfort of your own personal vehicle.

On the hunt, you will see some of Louisville’s most extravagantly-decorated homes while working through the solution to clues and puzzles to aid Santa in “saving Christmas.”

The game ends when you reach the holiday festival, Fête De Noël, in Paristown, where there will be an ice-skating rink, Christmas Train, holiday escape room, and vendors.

New this year is the ability to select how easy or difficult you’d like to make your game. For an additional challenge to the standard game, there is a “Cluemaster’s Cut” option. This offers the chance to match your skills with the game’s creators for a chance to beat the game and qualify for the finals.

Admission for Rudolph’s Run is $15 per person. This does not include the escape room or other festival events. The experience is open daily until Dec. 24.

The Spirits of Scrooge Escape Room is a “paranormally-charged” escape game experience that offers seven spooky minutes of fun and puzzling. Solving the puzzles will help Marley’s ghost save poor Ebenezer Scrooge’s soul, just in time for Christmas.

More information and tickets for Rudolph’s Run can be found at www.dangerrun.com/. Tickets to Spirits of Scrooge can be found at www.paristown.com/fetedenoel.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.