LEO Editor Scott Recker Leaving In January, Erica Rucker To Be New EIC

After more than eight years with LEO Weekly, Editor-In-Chief Scott Recker will be leaving the alt-weekly newspaper in January.

Erica Rucker, LEO’s current arts & entertainment editor, who has worked in different capacities with the publication for many years, will become the new editor-in-chief.

“I’m excited to watch Erica move the paper forward, because she absolutely has the vision, the creativity, the experience and the connection to the community to do so,” Recker said. “I’ll miss working for LEO — it’s been such a big part of my life for almost a decade — but it’s my time to move on from the editor role.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.