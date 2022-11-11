Forecastle Will ‘Take A Pause’ In 2023

Forecastle, the major summer music festival at Waterfront Park, announced this afternoon that it will be “taking a pause” in 2023.

In a social media post, festival organizers wrote:

“Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2023. It’s incredible to see what this festival has become and how the Louisville community has grown around it over the past 20 years.

“There are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we’re going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival.

“We are grateful for your loyalty and support over the years and will come back to you with updates. We hope to share more good times in the future.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forecastle Festival (@forecastlefest)

It’s not the first time Forecastle has taken a hiatus: the pandemic caused the festival to cancel in 2020 and 2021.

When Forecastle returned to Waterfront Park this year, it brought headliners Jack Harlow, Tame Impala and Tyler, The Creator.

Check out LEO’s photo coverage of Forecastle 2022 in our gallery.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.