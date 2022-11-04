Actors Theatre Brings ‘A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story’ Back to The Stage

This mixed reality experience combines a live, Dickensian recital with motion-capture technology in a haunted dreamscape filled with phantoms, spirits and specters. A CHRISTMAS CAROL: GHOST STORY is adapted and directed by Robert Barry Fleming.

“His wealth is of no use to him. He don’t do any good with it. . . . I am sorry for him; I couldn’t be angry with him if I tried. Who suffers by his ill whims! Himself, always.”

For many years, during Christmas, families have read the story, watched the adaptations and gone to the theater to partake of Charles Dickens’ classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a curmudgeonly elder whose ill humor and greed has driven those around them to dire poverty and left him lonely with his coins. On the eve of the Christmas Holiday, he is visited by three spirits who take him on a journey through his life and that of those around him, showing him how his behaviors could affect others. Effectively scaring Scrooge, the spirits caused a seismic shift in his life and left him a changed man upon the dawn of Christmas morning.

The lessons of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” still ring true. Greed and indifference hurt everyone including the greedy and indifferent.

Join Actors Theatre as they take the audience into the “haunted dreamscape” of their “A Christmas Carol: Ghost Story” where “ghostly apparitions and ominous specters.”

This performance is adapted and directed by Robert Barry Fleming, executive artistic director at Actors Theatre.

From the website: “This innovative mixed reality adaptation combines Gregory Maupin’s dynamic live performance as Scrooge with a spirit world realized through motion-capture technology, bringing a contemporary lens to Dickens’s classic tale of awakening and transformation from greed to grace.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE. Prices start at $25 plus fees. The performance runs 80 minutes with no intermission and is perfect for all ages.