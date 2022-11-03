3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/11)

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

The Criticals w/ White Woolly and Bad Mustache

Zanzabar

$20 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Local desert rock band White Woolly will join Bad Mustache in opening for Nashville alt-rockers The Criticals.

Dead Of Night & The Dark Market

Art Sanctuary

$10 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., music at 10 p.m.

If you’re in a dark mood because of some of the recent election results — namely, the fact that we now get six more years of Rand Paul — you can try to assuage those feelings at this gothic dance party. It’ll be an evening of “dark eclectic music” by Ships In The Night (“haunting, dark electronic and ethereal, ambient lullabies”), Solemn Shapes (“electronic, dark synth” with beats that “evoke a haunting, psychedelic vibe […] somewhere between ’80s horror soundtracks & a dark dance floor in the dead of night), and Buck Gooter (“PRIMAL INDUSTRIAL BLUES. TO BE PLAYED AT MAXIMUM VOLUME.”) At the Dark Market, local vendors and artists will sell “oddities.”

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Philharmonia Fantastique Soundcheck

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Free (no tickets required, but SRO) | 7:30 p.m.

If you’ve seen “Fantasia,” you know how cool it is when animation is paired with live music. The Louisville Orchestra will deliver its own version at this concert, a “fully immersive experience for the senses” and “kaleidoscope of visuals and audio that is fantastique and fun.” It’ll be a screening of a colorful original movie in which a character interacts with the Orchestra musicians as they play live. Afterward, there’ll be a dance party.

​​

