10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (11/21)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

4th Annual T. Hanks Giving

theMerryWeather

No cover | 6 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Yep, it’s exactly what it sounds like: a Thanksgiving celebration in honor of Tom Hanks. They’ll have a collection of Tom Hanks movies playing all evening, food themed after Tom Hanks, and Tom Hanks trivia hosted by ShellShock. Even if the rest of your Thanksgiving holiday sucks, at least you can say you got the opportunity to be T.Hankful.

Nicolas Cage Trivia Night

Falls City Beer

Free | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

I literally cannot describe this event any better than its name.

DEVIL’S CUT / GALLIFREY FALLS / CRUEL QUEEN / EDGAR RED / TAKEN LIVES

Losers 812

Free | 8 p.m.

Hardcore beats from local bands on Thanksgiving Eve.

Go to the airport and people-watch

Muhammad Ali International Airport

Free | Whenever you want

My editor might disagree with me listing this, but fuck it, it’s something, and it’s free. If you have that unique combination of masochism (willing to slug through airport Thanksgiving Eve airport traffic) and curiosity (for, y’know, the people-watching), this once-a-year opportunity is for you.

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

Louisville Hungry Turkey 5K

Waterfront Park (Great Lawn South)

Free (to watch) | 9-10:30 a.m.

Believe it or not, there is an event happening on Thanksgiving Day: this marathon. It’s more than $10 for everyone who’s not a kid to register, though, so we’re including this event for spectators. If you find the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade too exciting, go cheer on your friends and/or strangers at this 5K. (Shrug.)

Thanksgiving

Churchill Downs

$8 general admission and first floor seating | Gates at 10 a.m., races start at 11:30 a.m.

Get all the fun of the regular Derby experience with the added fun of it also being 30 degrees outside!

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

Light Up Louisville

Downtown Louisville (various locations; see link)

Free | 3-10 p.m.

Santa Claus and Mayor Fischer will light the city Christmas tree together. There’ll also be a parade (led by none other than Frosty the Snowman), live music, holiday vendors and fireworks.

Lights on Main

615 W. Main St.

Free | 4-9 p.m.

Local businesses, organizations, families and individuals have decorated trees for this fundraiser event, which is free to guests. Judges will pick the best trees in several categories: “Best Branding,” “Judges’ Favorite,” “Most Unique,” “Most Festive,” and “Most Lou Spirit,” This event runs through Sunday, Dec. 11.

The Flea Off Market @ Logan Street Market

Logan Street Market

Free | 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Avoid the malls and shop antiques and artisanal work from local vendors.

Froggy Popcorn — Brick-And-Mortar Opening

974 Barret Ave.

Free entry | 11 a.m.

The local popcorn brand will open its first brick-and-mortar location this Friday. Its official grand opening will be next year on Jan. 19 (that is, National Popcorn Day), but its doors will officially open this week.

