What Is Folk? Fest Happening At Zanzabar This Weekend

What is Folk? Fest is a fundraiser for the Louisville Folk School, featuring performances by some of the best bluegrass musicians in Louisville and several international performers.

The Louisville Folk School continues Kentucky’s folk music traditions through music classes and performances. Dave Howard, executive director of Louisville Folk School, said the name of the festival reflects folks wide-range of musical influences.

“Somehow, folk has become pigeonholed into a musical corner as country or Americana or jazz or blues or cumbia,” said Howard. “But, of course it’s all of those things and more. Folk really is all of us.”

The show at Zanzabar will feature performances by the Bibelhauser Brothers, Brazilian guitarist Douglas Lora, and a high-energy Yapa! Dance Party with a cumbia dance lesson.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Zanzabar

$15-$25

Doors at 6 p.m.; Show at 7 p.m.

