Waverly Hills Sanatorium to Host Horrorpalooza, Nov. 4-6

As Halloween approaches, so many of us are getting ready for the (literal) chills and ghoulish thrills of the spooky season. What happens, though, when October is over, but you’re still in the mood for spookiness?

Enter Horrorpalooza Weekend, a three-day convention from Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 6 at Waverly Hills Sanatorium. The event, a benefit for the Waverly Hills Historical Society, will feature horror movie actors, a horror makeup artist, psychics, an exorcist, and more.

The event will include photo ops, autograph sessions, a costume contest, Q&A sessions, horror-themed vendors, and more.

Participating actors announced so far include Danielle Harris (the “Halloween” movie series), Michael Pare (“Village of the Damned”), John Dugan (“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”), Chase Wright Vanek (“Halloween 2”), and Rob Mello (“Happy Death Day.”)

Tickets (which are limited) cost $30 for a day pass, $65 for a weekend pass, $125 for a VIP All Pass, and $165 for the Super VIP Package. You can also purchase separate passes to tour Waverly Hills at night with Danielle Harris, Michael Pare, or John Dugan for $49 each; guests with VIP tickets can each take one nighttime tour for free. There’ll also be an overnight tour with a special guest, which is yet to be announced as of this writing.

(Note: this event is limited to guests over the age of 12.)

