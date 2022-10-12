TEN20 Joins Forces With MozzaPi And Opens New Location In The Highlands

TEN20 Brewery will offer new beers at its Highlands location opening Friday October 14. | Photo courtesy of TEN20

TEN20 Craft Brewery will open its third location in the Highlands. On October 14, the public will be invited to enjoy the new taproom at 4 p.m. at the new Douglass Loop location (2200 Bardstown Road).

Here’s what’s new: In addition to the usual uniquely crafted high-quality brews, TEN20 will add new pizzas from MozzaPi. Working with Tom Edwards, described as an expert and creative local pizzaiolo,” TEN20 will offer sourdough pizzas and baked goods crafted with house-milled flour.

From the release:

‘For morning and afternoon guests, TEN20 Highlands also will be feature a “local favorites showcase” offering a variety of drip and blended coffee options from several locally owned coffee roasters including Safai, West Lou and Heine Brothers’, as well as snacks and drinks from places like Blue Dog Bakery, Elixir Kombucha or other area favorites. MozzaPi and local coffee offerings will be available beginning in November.’

“As a resident of the Highlands neighborhood myself, I am especially excited to be celebrating the opening of this special new gathering space where we can really highlight some of Louisville’s all-stars in our fresh, high quality food and beer offerings,” said Jim McGuire in a release. McGuire is part of the TEN20 ownership group .

“We look forward to being a contributor to this neighborhood as the next step in TEN20’s ongoing growth and evolution in the Louisville community.”

TEN20 will rotate beer offerings at Douglass Loop and offer beers made specifically for the Highlands location.

A portion of the sales from the opening will be donated to community organizations and local non-profits through TEN20’s HEADwaters Fund.

The other TEN20 locations are in the Butchertown neighborhood, and in Anchorage.

