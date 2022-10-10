Louisville Beer Week Returns For Its Fifth Year

Louisville Beer Week, which celebrates local brews and breweries, returns for its fifth year this year from Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Participating Louisville breweries include 3rd Turn Brewing, Against the Grain Brewery, Akasha Brewing Co., Apocalypse Brew Works, Atrium Brewing, Bluegrass Brewing Co., Butchertown Brewing, Chimera Brewing Co, Falls City Beer Co., Gallant Fox Brewing, Gordon Biersch, Goodwood Brewing, Gravely Brewing, Hi-Wire Louisville, Holsopple Brewing, Hometown Brewing Co., Mile Wide Beer Co., Monnik Beer Co., Noble Funk Brewing Co., Old Louisville Brewing, Shippingport Brewing, TEN20 Craft Brewery, West Sixth NuLu and Wild Hops Brewery.

In a press release, Noble Funk Brewing co-founder Dominique Shrader said, “The team at Noble Funk is excited to participate in our first Louisville Beer Week. We are grateful to be a part of this supportive and talented brewing community and always enjoy the opportunity to collaborate with other local breweries. It was awesome to get to work with Mile Wide Beer Co. this year for the annual collaboration series and we look forward to sharing that release and getting to try the creations of the other brewery participants.”

The week will kick off with a new event, Louisville Beer Festival, from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the German-American Club (1840 Lincoln Ave.) The event will exclusively feature breweries based in Louisville. Tickets will be $10; five-ounce beer pours will be $2 each, and full pours will be $6 each.

The week’s two other headline events are panels:

